Drunken man entered cab booked by someone else and verbally abused cabby

The Singapore State Courts. (PHOTO: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — A drunken man got into a taxi he had not booked and hurled profanities at the 48-year-old cabby who asked him to alight.

Australian Francis Dion James, 52, was fined $2,000 on Tuesday (15 March) after he pleaded guilty to one count of using insulting words on a public service worker. Francis, a marina engineer at the time, has paid up.

Another two charges for failing to wear a mask, and shouting and creating a scene while drunk, thus causing annoyance to the taxi driver, were considered for his sentencing.

On the evening of 4 June last year, the victim was at Block 8 Marina View, Asia Square Tower 1 waiting for a passenger who had booked his tax when Francis boarded the vehicle.

The victim realised that Francis was not the passenger who had booked his cab and asked him to alight, but Francis refused. The victim’s passenger later cancelled the booking and the victim called the police as he was unable to manage the situation.

He informed the police, “I got a drunkard on my taxi. He is not supposed to be inside as he did not book the taxi”.

As the victim waited for the police, Francis kept pushing him and repeatedly abused him with profanities.

Police officers arrived and engaged Francis, who was not compliant. He was observed to be unstable in his gait and reeked strongly of alcohol, with a flushed face. Francis had also been captured on CCTV footage not wearing a mask covering his nose and mouth.

Francis’s lawyer Cheryl Sim, told the court that her client was deeply remorseful for the incident.

Francis has had to forego employment opportunities and family events such as the birth of his grandchild due to his case. He has sought counselling and has since decided to give up alcohol forever and remain sober, said Sim.

He has also compensated the victim and apologised in person. The prosecution confirmed that the victim has accepted the apology.

For using insulting words on a public service worker, an offence under the Protection from Harassment Act, Francis could have been jailed up to a year, and or fined up to $5,000.

