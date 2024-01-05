One more night: Ed Sheeran to play more intimate gig at Capitol Theatre after National Stadium concert

Ed Sheeran performing a surprise support set at The Roundhouse in London last December. (PHOTO: Simone Joyner/Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — One day after his sell-out concert at the cavernous Singapore National Stadium next month, British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will be playing a far more intimate show at the Capitol Theatre.

Concert organiser AEG Presents Asia said in a media release on Friday (5 January) that the 32-year-old pop star will be performing "An Evening with Ed Sheeran" at the theatre - which has a seating capacity of about 1,000 - on 17 February, one night after his "+ – = ÷ x Tour in Singapore" show in front of an expected crowd of over 50,000 at the National Stadium.

The show will feature tracks from Sheeran's latest albums, Subtract and Autumn Variations, as well as his a selection of his biggest hits. It would also give Sheeran, known for performing with only his acoustic guitar, a chance for a more intimate interaction with his fans.

"Experiencing Sheeran in a smaller theatre setting and sharing stories as he goes through his catalogue of hits with a full band will be a treat for Singapore fans," AEG Presents Asia said in its media release.

"Expect to hear a symphony of strings and synths as Sheeran goes through the emotions of writing and performing songs like Salt Water and End of Youth. Ballads informed by the singer’s own grief and personal upheavals will echo with soul-baring strength and create priceless memories for the lucky few."

Tickets are priced at S$298, and will be available for general sale on Ticketmaster from 12 January, 3pm onwards. KrisFlyer members will be able to redeem tickets from 5 January onwards via KrisFlyer Experiences; they may redeem a pair of Category 1 Standing and Category 2 tickets for 63,000 and 78,000 miles respectively.

