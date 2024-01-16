Ex-Football Association of Singapore deputy director gets 55 weeks' jail for cheating sports body of over $609,000

(PHOTO: Yahoo Southeast Asia)

SINGAPORE — A former deputy director of the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) was sentenced to 55 weeks' jail on Tuesday (16 January) for tricking the sport's governing body into disbursing S$609,380 to companies linked to himself or his wife.

Rikram Jit Singh Randhir Singh, 43, pleaded guilty to 15 cheating charges earlier this month, with another 30 charges taken into consideration for sentencing. He and his wife, Asya Kirin Kames, made profits of about S$128,000 from their actions. This sum has since been seized by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) and will be returned to FAS.

CNA reported that Asya had also faced cheating charges, but they were withdrawn on Tuesday following an application by the prosecution.

FAS is partially funded by governing body Sport Singapore, which disburses funds to sports associations in Singapore to help them offset operating costs.

Used fictitious persona to submit quotations

Rikram joined FAS in 2010 as a marketing manager, and was eventually promoted to deputy director in 2017, where he remained until January 2019, when FAS began investigating him for breaching the association’s code of conduct.

He met Asya in 2013 when she worked in the FAS’ communication department. Asya left in December that year and set up an event management company, All Resources Network, which FAS frequently engaged to organise and support its events. She and Rikram tied the knot in 2018.

In October 2017, amid concerns of conflict of interest, Asya transferred ownership of All Resources Network to Rikram's long-time friend Shankar Suppiah. However, she remained in control of the firm, receiving 60 per cent of the firm’s profits under an agreement with Shankar.

Shankar used a fictitious persona called Rebecca to submit quotations for jobs from FAS, and Rikram would recommend them to the management for approval. The jobs that Shankar bid for included supplying stress balls with National Council of Problem Gambling (NCPG) imagery to Singapore Premier League matches.

Story continues

The Ministry of Social and Family Development, on behalf of NCPG, had signed an agreement with FAS in June 2017 to fund the production of such items to be distributed during matches.

Arrangement with ex-colleague to supply merchandise

Rikram had another arrangement with an ex-colleague, Pallaniappan Ravindran, who was a director of Myriad Sports and Events, which supplied sports merchandise - including to FAS - and dealt with the image rights of football personalities.

Ravindram had considered closing down Myriad in 2016 due to other work commitments and lack of revenue generation, but Rikram asked if he was willing to continue submitting quotations to supply sports merchandise to FAS. In reality, All Resources Network supplied the items to FAS.

Ravindran was told he could keep a small sum of what FAS paid Myriad for operational expenses, but transfer the remaining amount to Rikram. He agreed to the scheme out of friendship and after Rikram told him about the conflict of interest issue in All Resources Network.

In one instance, FAS disbursed $24,000 to Myriad for 12,500 hand flags for the opening of the Singapore Premier League (SPL) in March 2018. Rikram instructed a marketing manager who worked under him to endorse Ravindran’s quotation.

In other instances, Rikram told his subordinate to find other quotations for supply jobs that Ravindran had submitted quotations. He would then determine if the lowest of the three quotations should be approved before sending it to FAS’ management for approval.

Grave abuse of authority: DPP

Deputy Public Prosecutor Thiagesh Sukumaran sought jail time of 24 to 30 months for Rikram, arguing that he committed a grave abuse of authority and engaged in an elaborate conspiracy to cheat FAS. The prosecutor noted that he grew so emboldened that he began bidding on Myriad’s behalf – and behind Ravindran’s back – for the provision of technical services to support live broadcasting services for SPL matches.

In sentencing, District Judge Jasvender Kaur said that Rikram's crimes undermined the integrity of FAS' financial governance protocol. He had also abused his position of trust, which was a significant aggravating factor.

Ravindran has been charged in court and his case is pending, while Shankar was sentenced to four months’ jail in November 2022.

Do you have a story tip? Email: sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Also check out our Southeast Asia, Food, and Gaming channels on YouTube.