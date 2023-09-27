Fall Out Boy to return to Singapore for Suntec gig on 12 December

Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump (left) and Pete Wentz performing at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. (PHOTO: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

SINGAPORE — American rock band Fall Out Boy will be returning to Singapore for their fifth gig, as they are set to play at the Suntec Convention and Exhibition Centre Halls 401-403 on 12 December.

The Chicago-based band - who gained global popularity with hits such as "Sugar, We're Goin' Down", "Dance, Dance" and "Thnks fr th Mmrs" amid their 22-year career - first played in the city-state in 2007 at the Singapore Expo Max Pavilion.

They have since played at the Singapore Indoor Stadium (2009), Fort Canning Park (2013) and the former Zepp@BigBox (2018).

Consisting of Patrick Stump (vocals), Pete Wentz (bass), Joe Strohman (guitars) and Andy Hurley (drums), Fall Out Boy were formed in 2001 in Chicago, and got their major breakthrough in 2005 with their major-label debut "From Under the Cork Tree", which sold over seven million copies worldwide.

Since then, they have released six more albums, with the latest being "So Much (For) Stardust" which came in March this year.

According to concert organiser LAMC Productions, tickets for the concert go on sale on Friday (29 September) at 10am via Sistic outlets and website.

