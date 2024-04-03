Two fires in one night at Eunos industrial estate and Defu Lane, with firefighters taken to hospital as precaution

The Defu Lane incident occurred about three hours after another Eunos industrial estate fire. (PHOTO: SCDF)

SINGAPORE — Two fires occurred within three hours of each other at Eunos industrial estate and Defu Lane, with a firefighter being taken to hospital for heat exhaustion at the Defu Lane fire early on Wednesday morning (3 April).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) added in a Facebook post that, besides the firefighter, another individual was also taken to the Sengkang General Hospital due to the fire.

SCDF was alerted to the fire at Block 30 Defu Lane 9 around 12.20am on Wednesday. The fire involved the contents of a two-story industrial building. Nineteen emergency vehicles and about 70 firefighters were deployed, extinguishing the fire in about two hours.

Five individuals had evacuated the building before the SCDF's arrival. Two people were assessed for smoke inhalation, with one taken to hospital.

A firefighter who experienced heat exhaustion was also taken to Sengkang General Hospital "as a precautionary measure", according to SCDF.

Four hours to extinguish Eunos industrial estate fire

The Defu Lane fire occurred about three hours after another fire at the Eunos industrial estate. In a Facebook post, SCDF said they were alerted to a fire at 1049 Eunos Avenue 6 around 9.15pm on Tuesday evening.

Upon their arrival, they were met with a raging fire affecting three units along a row of terrace workshops. About 70 firefighters and 19 emergency vehicles were deployed to combat the fire. At the height of the operation, nine water jets, an aerial water monitor, and an unmanned firefighting machine were deployed.

According to SCDF, once the fire was under control, firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus entered the smoke-logged units to locate the seat of fire. They discovered that the roof of one of the units had collapsed.

The fire, which involved building materials and office equipment inside the three units, was extinguished in about four hours. Two adjacent units sustained heat and smoke damage as a result of the fire.

In an update, SCDF reported that a firefighter had been assessed for smoke inhalation and transported to Singapore General Hospital "as a precautionary measure".

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that about 70 firefighters and 19 emergency vehicles were deployed to combat the fire in Eunos. (PHOTO: SCDF)

