The motorcyclist was booked during enforcement operations held by LTA on 3 May 2023. (Photo: LTA Facebook page)

SINGAPORE — A man has been charged and convicted for using his motorcycle as a public service vehicle and for using it without the requisite insurance coverage, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Friday (5 January). This is the first time that a motorcyclist has been convicted for illegal chauffeuring services, according to the Facebook post by the LTA.

The motorcyclist was booked during enforcement operations held by the LTA on 3 May 2023, around 8.45am, along the vicinity of Block 505D Yishun Street 51, according to CNA. Investigations showed that 33-year-old Muhammad Hasbullah was paid $18 to ferry his passenger, whom he did not know personally, from Yishun Street 51 to ITE College West in Choa Chu Kang.

Hasbullah was also found to have accepted $18 earlier on the same day at about 6.30am to bring another passenger from Tampines to ITE College West. He had taken both passengers as he wanted to “earn additional income” despite knowing that it is an offence to ferry passengers on a motorcycle for a fare.

As motorcycles cannot be used as private-hire vehicles in Singapore, Hasbullah’s motorcycle was not registered as a public service vehicle. The insurer for his motorcycle, Etiqa, also confirmed that he did not have a valid insurance policy, as their policy does not cover the vehicle when it is used for hire and reward services, CNA reported.

Two other drivers had vehicles impounded after same operation

Two other drivers were booked in the same enforcement operation and also had their vehicles impounded, with one charged alongside Hasbullah.

Muhammad Nasrulhaw Shamsulnizam was discovered to be ferrying a passenger from Block 194 Rivervale Drive to Thomson Plaza when he was stopped by an LTA enforcement officer on 3 May 2023, at about 11.55am. The 21-year-old was paid $24 and investigations found that he did not have a vocational license to drive a taxi, private hire car or bus.

His vehicle was also registered as a passenger motor car and did not have a valid public service license, nor a valid insurance policy, as his insurer NTUC Income similarly said that their policy does not cover the car when it is used for hire and reward services.

Story continues

Both Hasbullah and Nasrulhaw were charged and convicted for not possessing a valid vocational license and using their vehicles without a valid Public Service Vehicle license and the requisite insurance coverage. They were fined each $1,800 and disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licenses for 12 months.

The case of the last driver booked in the May 2023 operations by the LTA is still before the courts.

“We take a serious view of such unlawful practices and will continue to take enforcement action against those providing illegal car- and motorcycle-pooling services,” said the LTA. Instead, commuters should book point-to-point transport services, including commercial car-pooling services, via licensed business platforms.

Those who know of any such illegal operations are encouraged to report them on the LTA website or the OneMotoring website.

Do you have a story tip? Email: sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Also check out our Southeast Asia, Food, and Gaming channels on YouTube.