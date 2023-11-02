Food caterer fined $6,000 for hygiene breaches that led to 92 food poisoning cases

92 food poisoning cases prompt $6,000 fine for food caterer's hygiene breaches: SFA (Photos: Singapore Food Agency)

SINGAPORE — Food and beverage catering company KG Catering was fined $6,000 on Wednesday (1 November) for multiple hygiene offences. This was after 92 people suffered food poisoning from consuming food prepared by the caterer.

According to a media release by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), none were hospitalised.

The gastroenteritis cases happened across three separate incidents, and were reported to the SFA and the Ministry of Health (MOH) between 20 September 2022 and 11 March 2023. The symptoms include diarrhoea and vomiting.

Cockroaches, rodents, food waste litter found

Joint inspections by SFA and MOH officers were conducted at the premises on three occasions.

Numerous food safety violations were identified, including live cockroach and rodent infestations, improper food storage and poorly maintained premises. Additionally, food waste was strewn across the premises.

The SFA had previously suspended the business from operating from 9 November 2022 to 1 February 2023. It also directed the licensee to rectify the lapses and take necessary measures to improve its food safety practices and cleanliness.

"Food safety is a joint responsibility as food can be contaminated anywhere along the food chain. While SFA continues to be vigilant and works to ensure that regulatory measures are in place and properly enforced, the industry and consumers must also play their part," said SFA.

All food establishments should ensure that their premises are clean and well maintained, as well as adhere to proper food hygiene and food safety requirements, it added.

Businesses in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act may be fined up to $2,000. In the case of a continued offence, they can be further fined up to $100 for every day or part thereof during which the offence continues after conviction.

The public are advised against patronising food establishments with poor hygiene practices, and instead provide feedback via SFA's online feedback form with details for further investigation.

