Photo of seized mobile devices that were allegedly fake (Photo: SPF)

SINGAPORE — Four men between the ages of 27 and 49 have been arrested by the police for their suspected involvement in a series of cheating cases. The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release on Thursday (21 March), that it received three reports from victims alleging that the four had sold them counterfeit phones between 9 and 17 March.

The men would approach the victims and say that they were "short of cash", then propose to sell various branded phones to the victims at a discounted price.

After buying the phones at $600 per piece, the victims would later discover they were fake when authenticating them at authorised retailers.

Through follow-up investigations, Central Police Division officers identified and arrested the four men separately on 20 and 21 March.

Photo of seized personal mobile devices belonging to suspects (Photo: SPF)

They seized several allegedly fake mobile phones and accessories, along with the men's personal mobile devices for further investigation.

The four men will be charged in court on Friday (22 March) with the offence of cheating, and could face a jail term of up to 10 years, and a fine.

"When making purchases, if the price is too good to be true, it probably is. Purchase only from authorised sellers or reputable sources, especially for high-value items," the police advised, adding that it takes a serious view against those involved in scams and frauds.

