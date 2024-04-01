From 1 April, Traffic Police will be activating speed enforcement function in red-light cameras

Starting 1st April, the speed enforcement function in red-light cameras throughout Singapore will be "progressively and dynamically" activated. (PHOTO: SPF)

SINGAPORE — Starting Monday (1 April), Traffic Police will be "progressively and dynamically" activating the speed enforcement function in red-light cameras, in a bid to improve motorists' behaviour on the roads.

This function will be activated islandwide, especially at locations that are "more accident-prone or violation-prone", the police said in a media release on Saturday (30 March). Red-light cameras at road junctions are designed to identify vehicles that commit red-light running offences.

Rise in speeding-related fatal accidents

In 2023, the number of speeding-related fatal accidents has spiked by 83.3 per cent compared to 2022. The proportion of fatal accidents due to speeding has also increased to 25.2 per cent in 2023, up from 17.3 per cent in 2022.

The Traffic Police also noted a decrease in the number of speeding violations detected by traffic enforcement cameras, from 73,152 cases in 2022 to 52,237 cases in 2023. However, the number of speeding violations detected by police enforcement operations rose by 22 per cent.

"This shows that while traffic enforcement cameras are effective in deterring speeding violations, motorists still choose to speed at locations where they think no one is watching," the police added.

The Traffic Police also urged motorists not to speed, even in areas with no static speed cameras, adding that they will "take enforcement action against errant motorists who choose to flout traffic rules, including speeding".

The cameras are identifiable by their orange-and-white colours, and are accompanied by warning signs displaying speed limits before the traffic camera enforcement zones.

The 242 red light camera locations list is published on the SPF website.

Do you have a story tip? Email: sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Also check out our Southeast Asia, Food, and Gaming channels on YouTube.