From distraction to dream: How Mobile Legends helped these PWDs live their esports dreams, and changed this social enterprise founder's view of gaming

Employees of Handcrafted by Harl's, Ronald, Harl, Theon Hsu of MOONTON Cares, and National Council on Disability Affairs Deputy Executive Director Exequiel Francisco. (Photo: Moonton, Handcrafted by Harl's)

Harley Dave Beltran, the founder of Handcrafted by Harl’s, a social enterprise in the Philippines which employs PWDs (Persons with Disability), was not a fan of the popular mobile MOBA Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB).

He thought the game was not healthy and it was harmful to his staff’s wellbeing, of which 90 percent are PWDs.

“Mobile Legends, for me back then, destroyed my staff’s productivity,” he shared in an exclusive interview with Yahoo Esports SEA.

“When I’m not in the workspace, my staff would play the game and, as a result, aren’t productive.” Harl tried banning cell phones during work hours — but his staff members would then play until the wee hours of the morning. “So, when MOONTON Cares reached out to me, I laughed so hard because I didn’t expect [this collaboration].”

MOONTON Cares is the corporate responsibility arm of the MLBB developers that aims to foster a diverse ecosystem, with the theme "Esports for everyone". Harl shared that he had a friend from the Department of Tourism in the Philippines, who told him that MOONTON were looking for a social enterprise, and pitched Harl's organisation to them.

Changing perspective of gaming and esports

From the time the partnership began, Harl’s perspective towards gaming and esports started to change as he got educated about esports.

“I saw how beautiful esports is,” he shared. “That there’s discipline involved, and it’s not just about playing the game. The only thing that didn't match was the discipline of my people.”

Being a Dragon Boat athlete himself, Harl likened esports to any other sport that required practice, discipline, and presence of mind. The partnership resulted in the creation of exclusive M5 and MLBB-branded leather goods, including coin purses, bags, and wallets, with the leather pouch selling for PHP 150 apiece (about S$3.60).

"Programmes like these help us debunk the stigma about PWDs and further promote inclusivity in the workspace," Harl said.

Handcrafted by Harl's' booth at the M5 Knockout stage. (Photo: MOONTON, Handcrafted by Harl's)

The collaboration, which began in November, also breathed new life into the leather crafting business.

“This partnership helped us bounce back from the pandemic,” Harl shared in the interview. Orders for M5 World Championship merchandise poured in, for pro players, teams, and partners, allowing his social enterprise to gain enough funds to thrive and continue.

Handcrafted by Harl’s was also given exposure through their presence in the M5 World Championship, where they were given space to sell on the MPL website and a booth from the Group Stage until the Grand Finals. Fans bought their merchandise both in live events and online.

How did Handcrafted by Harl's begin?

In 2014, Handcrafted by Harl's began making authentic leather products to promote Filipino craftsmanship in San Pedro, Laguna. They make wallets, belts, bags, accessories, and even stools and clocks from genuine “rugged” full-grain leather.

Initially, employing PWDs wasn’t really part of Harl’s plan, but one day, Ronald Polo, who was once a street dweller in a wheelchair, inflicted with Pott’s disease, came to Harl’s doorstep.

“He used to ask for money and food, and I told him: ‘I don’t have money and I don’t have food’,” Harl said. “But if you want, I’m starting a business, if you want to work with me in making coin purses.”

Apparently, according to Harl, Ronald’s dream was to have a job. “He feels a sense of pride in the money he makes to support his family.”

After that, Ronald would often come to work at Harl’s. Eventually, this caught the eye of Harl's neighbours, who asked Harl to teach the craft to the deaf and mute members of their church. From then on, Harl's enterprise slowly grew, and he employed mostly PWDs.

Harl's impact on Ronald and the others extended beyond the workshop, providing them with opportunities to experience what others might consider simple joys.

“Every time I have an event, I include them because I want them to experience everything. I want Ronald to experience things that he would normally not experience otherwise because of his disability,” Harl shared.

A poignant moment was when he brought his team to the beach. They all witnessed Ronald's delight as he tasted seawater for the first time and felt the vastness of the ocean.

M5 was Ronald's first time to watch a live esports event and his first time to watch an esports event on the field. (Photo: Handcrafted by Harl's)

M5 also opened many new experiences for Ronald and the others. His first attendance at a major esports event was punctuated by the first time he experienced having Patron seats, and even being given the VIP treatment.

There was also the surreal experience of both Ronald and Harl watching the M5 Championship with the entire baseball field to themselves.

“Last night, we were solo on the yard because it drizzled, right?” he shared. “And then I brought my chair and went ‘let’s go Ronald!’”

“We sat down and watched [the match],” he added. “Living the life!” he exclaimed with excitement.

Esports in the Paralympics?

Theon Hsu, head of CSR for MOONTON Cares, indicated that the collaboration with Harl and other organisations was not limited to the M5 event.

"Over the past year, we've explored various opportunities," he shared.

Theon and Harl work hand in hand to provide a platform for persons with disability in esports.(Photo: Yahoo Southeast Asia)

According to Theon, MOONTON Cares also teamed up with the ASEAN Games this year for the first-ever Mobile Legends Paralympics show match in Cambodia, which also signalled the potential of esports being part of the Paralympics in the future as well.

“We hope to build a sustainable ecosystem for the PWD esports talents to have this pathway to become part of a national team or become part of an ML team,” he said.

As for the members of Handcrafted by Harl’s, Harl himself might consider entering the esports field on a longer-term basis.

“I’ve asked around if there was a team that represented the country [for the Paralympic]. Yes. Are there other teams that have [PWDs]? There’s only a few. So, I’ve been asking my team now, “Do you guys want to form a team? So, I’m opening the idea right now to have a Harl’s Mobile Legends team—maybe, in the future? I don’t know.”

“In fact, I will download Mobile Legends—I want to try!” he quipped. “I want to try to play for me to understand because I was blocked with the idea that it wasn’t healthy. I’m looking forward toward the future,” Harl added.

