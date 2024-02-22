Go kart accident: Singaporean woman, 33, dies in high-speed crash after her kart slams into tyre barrier

A 33-year-old Singaporean woman died in a go-karting accident in Batam. The incident occurred at Golden City Go Kart in Bengkong around 3:30pm on 21 February, as reported by Batampos. (PHOTO: Google Maps)

SINGAPORE — A 33-year-old Singaporean woman died while go-karting in Batam on Wednesday (21 February).

Batampos reported that the incident took place at Golden City Go Kart in Bengkong at around 3.30pm local time. Witnesses said that the woman’s go-kart was travelling at high speed when it hit the tyre barrier surrounding the track.

Police Commissioner Zahwani Pandra Arsyad, head of public relations of the regional police in the Riau Islands, said, “Witnesses saw the victim in a go-kart with the number 14 and driving two laps around the track. She was speeding and her go-kart hit the barrier in the circuit."

Woman was brought to nearby clinic where she was pronounced dead

The victim’s helmet had flown off after the impact. When a worker at the site approached the woman, he saw that strands of the victim’s hair were caught in the go-kart.

“The victim’s entangled hair was pulled from her scalp,” said Zahwani.

The woman was pronounced dead after she was taken to a nearby clinic. Zahwani shared that the police are investigating the incident and will take action against those who are found to be negligent.

According to The Straits Times, the body of the victim is being repatriated back to Singapore today by Md Akbar Jalit, managing director of Md Akbar International Islamic Casket who is handling the repatriation and funeral rites. Akbar also shared that the funeral will be held later in the evening.

