Han Kok Juan, director-general of CAAS, appointed as Returning Officer for Singapore's elections

SINGAPORE — Han Kok Juan, currently serving as the director-general of the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), has been appointed the Returning Officer for Singapore's elections.

The appointment was announced by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Thursday (28 March). Han will officially assume his new role starting on 1 April.

He replaces Tan Meng Dui, the Chief Executive Officer of the Housing and Development Board, who has been serving as the Returning Officer since February 2018.

What does the Returning Officer do in an election?

According to the Elections Department Singapore website, the Returning Officer is a public officer appointed by the Prime Minister to oversee the impartial and smooth conduct of elections.

Singapore's next General Election (GE) must be called by November 2025.

Earlier this month, local media outlet CNA reported the Elections Department announced plans to appoint and train about 50,000 public officers.

These officers will be tasked with managing nomination, polling, and counting activities ahead of the next General Election.

