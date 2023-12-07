Hong Kong cosmetics brand Sa Sa relaunches in Singapore with Jurong Point outlet, 4 years after mass closures

New Sasa outlet at Jurong Point Mall in Singapore (Photo: Sasa)

SINGAPORE - After shutting down all 22 outlets in 2019, Hong Kong cosmetics brand Sa Sa has made a comeback in Singapore with a new store at Jurong Point.

The company said in a press release on Thursday (7 December) that the newly-opened retail store spans 882 square feet, and will open daily from 10am to 10pm. Sa Sa's executive director and chief financial officer, Danny Ho said that the brand will be opening two more stores in Tampines 1 and Westgate shopping malls next year.

"The opening of our Jurong Point outlet is a moment of great anticipation for us. We are thrilled to witness the relaunch as we continue expanding our presence and making top-tier beauty products accessible to our loyal customers in Singapore," he added.

Familiar and new products, and new loyalty program

The store will bring back products from familiar brands like Suisse Programme, Cyber Colours, Collistar and Tous Fragrance. In addition, products from renowned Korean skincare line Suiskin will also be available.

A new loyalty programme will also be launched. Customers can enrol as a PINK member and receive complimentary lifetime membership. PINK members can also upgrade to VIPINK status, and membership benefits include exclusive discounts and special birthday deals.

Sa Sa's products are also available for purchase through e-commerce platforms Shopee and Lazada.

"Our re-presence in Singapore is a testament to our enduring commitment to our clients and to complement our existing online presence in Singapore and Southeast Asia Market. We're happy to be back and fully aware of the trust our customers have shown us over the years," said Sa Sa's regional general manager, Lisa Soon.

Sa Sa was first established in 1978, and was listed on the main board of the Hong Kong stock exchange in 1997. The brand has more than 180 stores in Hong Kong, Macau, China and Southeast Asia.

