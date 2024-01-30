HSA removed over 12,000 illegal health product online listings in 2023, almost three times more than in 2022

Some of over 12,000 illegal health product listings removed last year by the Health Sciences Authority (Photos: HSA)

SINGAPORE — Over 12,000 listings of illegal health products were taken down from local e-commerce and social media platforms by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) last year. This was almost three times as many as in 2022, which saw 4,569 listings removed.

The most common products among the 12,474 listings were sexual enhancement or male vitality products, and addictive medicines such as codeine cough syrup and sedatives, the authority said in a media release on Tuesday (30 January). The products were unregistered, counterfeit or had potent medicinal ingredients and or banned substances illegally added.

Other common removed listings include hair and beauty products like anti-hair loss treatment; facial fillers and adulterated skin whitening products; COVID-19 test kits and symptom-relieving products; weight loss products; contraceptives; and products to manage chronic conditions such as eczema, psoriasis, gout, diabetes, hypertension.

The increase was largely due to two international Interpol operations led last June and October. Furthermore, e-commerce surveillance tools were used to identify offending listings and take them down faster.

Heightened surveillances, enforcement actions

HSA also credited the larger haul to heightened surveillance and enforcement actions against illegal suppliers in areas where products were peddled. For example, a major operation last June alongside the Singapore Police Force saw the clamp down of the biggest illegal codeine syndicate since 2019. Approximately 190 litres of codeine cough syrup and an assortment of pills were seized.

In 2023, over 1.12 million units of illegal health products were seized. A total of 1,895 sellers received warnings, of which approximately 48 per cent of sellers were based in Singapore.

A total of 16 people were charged for selling illegal health products in 2023, with a noteworthy case involving the import and sale of illegal medicines on Telegram.

Public alerts were also issued on 15 illegal health products - which were diluted with potent, banned, or unregistered substances. Thirteen people suffered adverse effects, such as Cushing’s syndrome and Stevens-Johnson syndrome, after consuming one of the 15 illegal health products.

Sellers and suppliers of illegal health products may face up to three years in jail and/or a fine of up to $100,000, said the HSA.

The authority has also called for more blood donors this month as Group O blood supply reached 'critical levels' leading up to the coming Chinese New Year.

Table of products detected and removed from local e-commerce and social media platforms in 2023 (Photo: Health Sciences Authority)

