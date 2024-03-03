HSBC Women's World Championship: Hannah Green sinks 30-foot birdie to win by one shot over Celine Boutier

Australian golfer Hannah Green raises her arm in triumph after making the winning birdie putt at the 2024 HSBC Women's World Championship. (PHOTO: HSBC Women’s World Championship)

SINGAPORE — With one nerveless 30-foot birdie putt into the final hole, Australia's Hannah Green snatched a stunning victory at the 2024 HSBC Women's World Championship on Sunday (3 March), pipping France's Celine Boutier by a single shot at the Sentosa Golf Club.

The 27-year-old Green carded a five-under-par 67 for a third consecutive round at the Tanjong Course to clinch the US$1.8 million LPGA tournament, after Boutier took the initial clubhouse lead as she also closed with a 67 for a 12-under 276 total.

But Green - the 2019 Women's PGA Championship winner - had other ideas, storming into a tie with Boutier with two consecutive birdies on holes 16th and 17th. With a playoff looming, she ensured there would not be any extra-time as her long birdie putt on 18th sunk into the hole to a huge roar from the spectators.

“I knew I needed to at least birdie the last to win by one. As soon as that putt went in, I was like, 'Oh my God, I've won!' You have to take these highs when they come because it doesn't always come and golf can be a learning sport sometimes," Green said after her victory.

“Celine played great today but she didn't end up with the trophy in her hands. But she should still be proud of how she performed under this pressure."

Canada’s Brooke Henderson carded a 68 to share third place with South Korea’s Lee Mi-hyang, Japan’s Nasa Hataoka and Yuna Nishimura on 279 total.

Australian golfer Hannah Green holds up the HSBC Women’s World Championship trophy after winning at the Sentosa Golf Club. (PHOTO: HSBC Women’s World Championship)

First LPGA win in Asia for Green

Starting the final round two shots off the lead in second place, Green birdied the fifth and ninth holes to turn in at 34. She dropped her only shot of the day on the 10th, but had another birdie on the 12th, setting up her brilliant finish.

It was the world No.28's fourth LPGA title and also her first win in Asia. It was also a sweet redemption in Singapore after she finished second in 2021, ironically after she three-putted on her final two holes.

“I almost won the championship in 2021 when I was playing it for the first time. I remembered I three-putted 17 and then three-putt again on 18 to lose. It feels great to have this trophy in my hands now,” she said.

Playing in the penultimate group before Green, the pressure was on Boutier to preserve her advantage over a fast-charging Green. However, she could only make two straight pars on 17th and 18th to leave the window open for Green.

“I knew my putt (on 17th) was going to be important but it ended up being short-sided. It was frustrating. I gave myself chances. I made some putts and also missed some. But such things happen and I can't be too mad about my round today,” the 30-year-old said.

The HSBC Women’s World Championship boasted an international field with representation from 22 countries across the world. Singapore's representative Chen Xingtong finished with an 18-over-par total of 306 after four days of stroke-play.

