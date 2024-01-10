IKEA strongly advises customers in possession of this specific product to cease its use immediately and reach out to IKEA for a complete refund. (PHOTO: IKEA)

SINGAPORE — Global furniture giant IKEA has issued a recall for its ÅSKSTORM 40W USB charger dark grey. In a media release issued on Wednesday (10 Jan), the company urged all customers who had this specific product to immediately discontinue its use and contact IKEA for a full refund.

This recall is attributed to potential hazards associated with "thermal burn and electric shock" resulting from wear and tear of the power cable. IKEA said that the safety of its customers remains a top priority. and confirmed that no incidents have been reported in Singapore.

Despite "rigorous risk assessments and testing programme", IKEA said it came to its attention that prolonged use or bending of the power cable, especially when wrapped around the charger, can cause damage or breakage. This damage, in turn, poses a risk of thermal burns and electric shock to users.

How to identify if you have an affected ÅSKSTORM 40W USB charger

Customers can identify the ÅSKSTORM 40W USB charger dark grey by checking for the model number ICPSW5-40-1, which is located on the label on the back of the USB charger.

IKEA has advised customers in possession of the affected product to return it to any IKEA store for a full refund, emphasising that proof of purchase (receipt) is not required for the return. Customers can also obtain further information by visiting IKEA.sg or contacting the IKEA Customer Contact Centre at +65 6786 6868.

"IKEA apologises for any inconvenience this recall may cause," it added.

Check for model number ICPSW5-40-1 on the back label of the ÅSKSTORM 40W USB charger dark grey. (PHOTO: IKEA)

