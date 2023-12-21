Japanese restaurant in Tanjong Pagar suspended for 2 weeks, fined over food hygiene lapses

Entrance of Japanese restaurant Teppan Kappou Kenji (Photo: Screengrab from Google Maps)

SINGAPORE — Japanese restaurant Teppan Kappou Kenji, located at 99 Tanjong Pagar Road, has been suspended for two weeks after amassing 12 demerit points within a year. The suspension will be lifted after 2 January, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Wednesday (20 December).

The restaurant had failed to register an assistant, and was unsuccessful in keeping the licensed premises free of infestation. Each offence resulted in six demerit points each, and the restaurant was also fined $800 for two offences.

"A licensee who accumulates 12 or more demerit points within a year may have his licence suspended for a period of either two or four weeks, or cancelled," said SFA.

In such a suspension, all food handlers at the eatery are required to re-attend and pass Level 1 of the Workforce Skills Qualifications (WSQ) Food Safety Course, before they can resume work. The eatery is also required to ensure all food hygiene officers re-attend and pass the WSQ Food Safety Course Level 3.

Food operators are reminded by the SFA to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, and to engage only registered food handlers. The public can report any law breaches via SFA's feedback form or contact its hotline (6805-2871).

