Jewel Changi Airport will be premiering a new light-and-music show at its Jewel Rain Vortex as part of its fifth anniversary celebrations. (PHOTO: Jewel Changi Airport)

SINGAPORE — Jewel Changi Airport will be celebrating its fifth anniversary in 2024 with a year-long calendar of new offerings and special events: a new light-and-music showcase, a floral display, new flagship store openings and exclusive shopping perks.

On its fifth birthday on Tuesday (17 April), Jewel launched its "What A Feelin5" celebration campaign by premiering a new five-minute light-and-music show, bathing its iconic Jewel Rain Vortex in a kaleidoscope of colours amid uplifting musical tunes in the evening.

Visitors can also look forward to a new behind-the-scenes tour “In the Eye of the Jewel Rain Vortex” from the second half of 2024. The tour will offer a glimpse into the workings of the world’s tallest indoor waterfall, as participants will get exclusive access to never-before-seen views of the Jewel Rain Vortex.

After a successful run in 2023, the "Jewel Blooms" showcase will make a return from 24 May to 11 August at the Canopy Park, featuring floral installations inspired by positive emotions such as happiness, peace love and passion.

Visitors can enjoy a special collaboration with award-winning Singaporean garden designer Andy Eng, while Japanese floral artist Megumi Shinozaki, known for her sustainable works, will showcase a large-scale floral artwork made from fresh and preserved flowers.

New store openings in May and June

Jewel will welcome a slew of new store openings in May and June. Homegrown fashion label Charles & Keith will be expanding its current Basement 1 store into its first Singapore flagship store, while Fila will also be opening its first flagship store in Singapore with a duplex offering at Level 2.

Other new store openings include Bimba Y Lola (Level 1) with its largest store in Singapore at more than 1,600 square feet (149 square metres), and New Era (Level 2) with its unique customisation services.

Other new-to-market brands that will make their debut at Jewel include Ipoh Town, serving traditional Ipoh cuisines; Nai Xue, with its range of healthy tea beverages; fashion and accessories brand SETIROM; Satellite Paris, a Parisian brand focusing on handcrafted jewellery; and Japan family restaurant chain Royal Host, which will be opening its first outlet in Singapore.

Story continues

Jewel visitors can look forward to over 50 anniversary perks across retail, dining and in-store experiences, to be rolled out in phases. Retailers will be launching special collections only available at Jewel, such as Starbuck’s Singapore-exclusive cold cup, which is adorned with the Rain Vortex.

Uptick in traffic in tandem with passenger growth

In tandem with the growth in passenger traffic at Changi Airport following the COVID-19 pandemic, Jewel has witnessed a corresponding uptick in footfall traffic, registering a 26 per cent increase for financial year 2023/24 compared to the previous year. Of the total footfall registered, 30 per cent were overseas travellers, with the top five nationalities being tourists from China, Malaysia, Taiwan, the United States and Indonesia.

Jewel’s Canopy Park also saw increasing patronage, with a 12 per cent growth in total visitor numbers and a 35 per cent increase in sales.

To give back to the community amid its anniversary celebrations, Jewel will partner Metta Welfare Association in a charity dinner. Twelve auction items sponsored by Jewel's tenants will be available for bidding by the guests. Proceeds will be channelled to the development of the new Maitri School/Building project, the second Special Education school set up by Metta to provide education for students with moderate to severe Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Do you have a story tip? Email: sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Also check out our Southeast Asia, Food, and Gaming channels on YouTube.