Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link is on track for December 2026 commencement, with infrastructure two-thirds done

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (left) and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (right) commemorate the completion of the connecting span for the JB-Singapore RTS Link on 11 January. (PHOTO: PMO Video/Screengrab)

SINGAPORE — The Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link is on track to commence operations by December 2026. Progress on the civil infrastructure is well underway, with about two-thirds of the work completed on the Singapore side.

Meanwhile, as of 31 December last year, local media reports have also indicated that the project on the Malaysian side has achieved is 65 per cent complete.

The transport ministries of Singapore and Malaysia announced in a joint media release on Thursday (11 January) of a construction milestone achieved in December, with the completion of a 17.1-metre-long concrete span connecting the rail viaduct ends of the RTS Link over the Strait of Johor.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim met in a ceremony on Thursday to commemorate the milestone. The two leaders signed plaques symbolising the shared commitment of both countries to deliver the cross-border rail link.

The RTS Link project had been suspended for six months in 2019, but resumed after both countries agreed on new terms.

Overcoming challenges in construction

The 4km rail shuttle, which is set to absorb at least 35 per cent of the human traffic at the Causeway, is anticipated to carry up to 10,000 people per hour in each direction between Bukit Chagar in Johor and Woodlands North in Singapore.

The Mass Rapid Transit Corporation (MRT Corp) in Malaysia has said that the cross-border rail service will operate from 6am to midnight. During peak hours, trains will run every four minutes, while during off-peak periods, the interval will be 30 minutes.

Both countries' transport ministries explained in their media release the challenges encountered while constructing the connecting span in the middle of the strait. The 340-tonne span was erected at a height exceeding 26m above sea level, utilising temporary support structures with steel beams and hydraulic jacks that required precise alignment.

Prolonged exposure to the elements meant that the installation works required millimetre-level precision amid strong wind conditions. Close monitoring was necessary to ensure these tasks' safety and timely completion.

In December 2023, a construction milestone was achieved with the successful completion of a 17.1m-long concrete span, connecting the ends of the rail viaduct over the Strait of Johor. (PHOTO: PMO/Screengrab)

What tasks remain to be completed for the RTS Link Project?

The Straits Times reported that upon the completion of the span, construction activities for the remaining civil infrastructure - such as rail viaducts, tunnels, stations, and customs buildings - will continue on both sides of the border.

Singapore’s Acting Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said that this next phase will involve the installation and testing of railway tracks, as well as signalling and communications systems. Architectural works to fit the respective terminus stations will be conducted concurrently with electrical and mechanical works.

Malaysia’s Transport Minister Anthony Loke added in a press conference after the ceremony that the RTS infrastructure is on schedule to be completed by December 2024. He added, “We are 100 per cent confident that the RTS Link project will be completed and operational by 1 January 2027.”

Developments in viaduct construction and cross-border CIQ facilities

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Thursday that the customs, immigration, and quarantine (CIQ) building in Woodlands North, the 730m-long rail viaduct, and connecting tunnels, which began construction in 2021, are "progressing well."

The RTS Link station in Woodlands North, with a maximum depth of 28m, will include an underground linkway connecting to the CIQ building, which has been completed.

A feature of the cross-border rail link is the co-location of CIQ facilities for both countries at Woodlands North and Bukit Chagar stations, enabling passengers to clear immigration only at their departure point.

The RTS Link ceremony is part of an official visit by PM Lee to Johor, marking his first overseas visit this year.

The 4km rail connection linking Singapore's Woodlands North terminus to Johor's Bukit Chagar station. (PHOTO: LTA/Website)

