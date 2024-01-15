Law and Home Affairs Minister Shanmugam has a new 'princess' in his life: a rescued one-eyed dog

Minister for Home Affairs and Law, K Shanmugam, introduces the newest member of his family in a TikTok video titled 'My One-eyed Princess,' sharing the story of their recently adopted one-eyed dog, Princess. (PHOTO: tiktok/@k_shanmugam/Screengrab)

SINGAPORE — Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam has welcomed a new member to his family. In a video posted on TikTok on Saturday (13 January), he shared about the one-eyed dog his family has adopted and lovingly named Princess.

“We adopted Princess because she had just lost her eye and she had just been moved into the shelter and totally lost. Compared to all the other dogs, I think she was getting much less attention. She was scared about everything,” said Shanmugam in the post, adding that he wanted to “give her a much better life” and “she is just full of energy these days”.

A new beginning after the loss of his dog

He shared that he and his family went to the animal shelter a few months after the death of his dog Samson, who was also a rescued dog.

“We ended up bringing in three. So now I have four,” he said. He has previously shared that he had another dog Millie, who had retired from the Singapore Police Force’s Police K-9 Unit.

The video has since garnered nearly 3,000 likes, with many netizens voicing their support of Shanmugam’s actions and thanking him for adopting Princess.

Shanmugam has often talked about how he objects to purchasing dogs and that all his dogs have been rescue dogs. In 2021, he shared his support for an initiative against the use of forced training methods on animals, and to spread the message that electric collars, prong collars and choke chains should not be used on pets.

