League of Legends Worlds to return to Europe, with Finals in London's O2; China's Chengdu to host MSI as Riot shakes up esports formats for 2024

LoL Esports is set to return to the O2 Arena in London for Worlds 2024. (Pictured: MSI Finals 2023) (Photo: Riot Games)

The League of Legends (LoL) esports scene will be looking to continue evolving in 2024 as developer Riot Games announces changes aimed at elevating the stakes of the competition.

Last year, Riot focused on exploring more formats like double elimination, the Swiss Stage, and more best-of-fives. This year, they’re looking into forming a stronger and more seamless connection between its two major international events: the Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) and the LoL World Championship (Worlds).

Here are some of the things to expect for LoL esports Season 2024:

Hall of Legends

As a way to celebrate 14 years of LoL esports, Riot will also acknowledge players who have left an indelible mark on the game through the Hall of Legends.

An independent voting panel of esports industry experts and veterans from every region will be choosing which pro players deserve a spot based on mastery of LoL gameplay, how they’ve shown incredible resilience throughout their career, and how they’ve inspired the LoL community as a whole.

Those chosen to be part of the Hall of Legends will have their historical careers celebrated both in the real world and within the game.

Worlds regional slot allocations changed

Following a few changes to the consolidation of a few minor leagues toward the end of 2023, the number of slots per region at Worlds have also changed.

This year, all four major regions, namely, the LoL European Championship (LEC), LoL Championship Series (LCS), LoL Champions Korea (LCK), and LoL Pro League (LPL) will have three spots at Worlds for their best teams of the season.

Meanwhile, the Pacific Championship Series (with the LoL Japanese League [LJL] recently consolidated with them) and the Vietnam Championship Series will each retain two slots. Finally, the Liga Latinoamérica (LLA) and Campeonato Brasileiro de League of Legends (CBLOL) will each maintain one slot.

However, some additional slots at Worlds will be up for grabs for the best team and region at the Mid-Season Invitational

MSI: A Gateway to Worlds Glory

For the first time in history, the winning team at MSI will secure an automatic berth at Worlds, adding an extra slot to their region.

The second-best performing region at MSI will also be granted an additional seed for their region, intensifying the competition and forging a direct link between MSI and Worlds.

MSI and Worlds 2024 Locations

Excitement is building as MSI 2024 is slated to take place in Chengdu, China from 1 to 19 May, marking the first time this vibrant city will host a global LoL esports event.

Worlds 2024, on the other hand, will return to Europe with the Play-Ins and Swiss Stages kicking off in Berlin at the remodelled Riot Games Arena. The action will continue in Paris at the Adidas Arena for Quarterfinals and Semifinals, and then culminate in the Finals at the iconic O2 Arena in London, the United Kingdom.

With the stakes higher than ever, regions are set to begin the season in a few days. For more information, you can go to lolesports.com.

Anna is a freelance writer and photographer. She is a gamer who loves RPGs and platformers, and is a League of Legends geek. She's also a food enthusiast who loves a good cup of black coffee.

