Lee Hsien Loong to step down as Singapore Prime Minister on 15 May, Lawrence Wong to take over

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (left) will step down on 15 May. Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong (right) is set to replace him. (Photos: AFP)

SINGAPORE — Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be stepping down on 15 May, his office announced in a statement on Monday (15 April). Lee will formally advise President Tharman Shamugaratnam to appoint Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to succeed him.

"DPM Wong has the unanimous support of the PAP MPs (members of Parliament)," the statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

The new Prime Minister will be sworn in at 8pm on 15 May at the Istana. Wong will be the republic's fourth Prime Minister since independence.

Goh Chok Tong had assumed office as the second Prime Minister of Singapore on 28 November 1990, succeeding Lee Kuan Yew, the first Prime Minister who had held the position since June 1959.

Following this, Lee Kuan Yew's eldest son Lee Hsien Loong was officially sworn in as the third Prime Minister of Singapore on 12 August 2004, succeeding Goh in the role.

Do you have a story tip? Email: sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Also check out our Southeast Asia, Food, and Gaming channels on YouTube.