Lit candle caused fire in Upper Aljunied Lane HDB flat, 13 evacuated

SINGAPORE — Thirteen residents were evacuated following a fire that broke out in a flat in a HDB block in the Aljunied area on Friday morning (19 August).

Preliminary investigations into the cause of the fire indicated that it was due to a lit candle in the living room.

This is the second time in a week that HDB residents had to be evacuated due to fire. On Tuesday, a 48-year-old man died in a fire at a Jurong East flat, with about 60 residents in the block being evacuated in the early hours. The flat caught fire again a day later.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said in a statement on Friday that it was alerted to a fire at Block 3, Upper Aljunied Lane at about 7.05am.

"The fire involved contents of a living room in a unit on the sixth floor. SCDF extinguished the fire using a water jet," it said.

"The fire was contained within the living room, with some other parts of the unit sustaining heat and smoke damage."

SCDF reminder not to leave lighted materials unattended

SCDF said it evacuated about 10 people from the nearby units, while three people evacuated by themselves prior to its officers' arrival.

It has assessed two persons as a precautionary measure and they subsequently refused conveyance to the hospital.

SCDF has reminded the public not to leave lighted materials - such as candles, tealights and lighted incense sticks) - unattended. These materials should be extinguished before leaving home.

