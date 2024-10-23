Singapore blocks 10 websites over potential hostile information threat; Bukit Panjang LRT service resumes after overnight repairs: Singapore live news

Alamak.io is said to have falsely alleged that Singapore had allowed other countries to conduct their biological warfare research activities here. (Photo: Alamak.io)

The Singapore government has taken the step to block 10 websites they have identified as “inauthentic” and “set-up by foreign actors” that could be used to “mount hostile information campaigns” against the country.

The websites blocked are zaobaodaily.com, singaporeinfomap.com, Singaporeera.com, Singdaotimes.com, Todayinsg.com, Lioncitylife.com, Singapuranow.com, Voasg.com, Singdaopr.com, and Alamak.io.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said on Tuesday (22 October) they had considered the findings of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and were satisfied that it was necessary to disable access to the websites under Section 16 of the Broadcasting Act.

“These 10 inauthentic websites have been observed to masquerade as Singapore websites by spoofing or using terms associated with Singapore in their domain name and incorporating familiar local features and visuals,” said MHA and IMDA in a joint-statement.

“They also carried content on Singapore, some of which were generated by Artificial Intelligence (AI). These are common tactics used by malicious foreign actors: build websites which can attract a local following, that may subsequently be used as platforms to mount HICs,” read the statement.

One of the blocked websites Alamak.io was said to have falsely alleged Singapore had allowed other countries to conduct their biological warfare research activities here.

You can read the the full details of the blocks by MHA and IMDA here.