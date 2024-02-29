A maid was charged for using TikTok to promote unlicensed moneylending services.(PHOTO: Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — A 43-year-old maid was charged in court on Wednesday (28 Feb) over assisting unlicensed moneylenders in posting advertisements on TikTok.

Local media outlet CNA reported that Ida Yuliati, an Indonesian national, was charged with one count under the Moneylenders' Act for assisting unlicensed moneylenders in their business.

She expressed her intention to plead guilty in court but claimed that she was unaware that she had borrowed from unlicensed moneylenders.

TikTok used for alleged loan shark activities

Ida had allegedly assisted loan sharks by posting 20 loan advertisements on TikTok between 14 June and 25 June last year at Wilkinson Road, according to CNA.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department identified her after investigating over 10 reports between June and August 2023 regarding her TikTok account, the police said on Tuesday (27 Feb).

The police said that individuals associated with loan sharks will face the full brunt of the law, regardless of their involvement.

If found guilty of carrying on or assisting unlicensed moneylending, first-time offenders could face up to four years in jail, fines ranging from $30,000 to $300,000, and up to six strokes of the cane.

Furthermore, migrant workers who have assisted or borrowed money from illegal moneylenders may face repatriation and be barred from working in Singapore.

Police working with Manpower Ministry, others to educate migrant workers

The police have been working with the Ministry of Manpower and other non-governmental organisations to educate migrant workers about the "severe consequences of getting involved in unlicensed moneylending activities".

Employers of foreign domestic workers can help to remind them to stay away from unlicensed moneylenders and refrain from any involvement with them.

The public can call to report any suspicions or knowledge of loan shark activities to the police at 999 or the X-Ah-Long hotline at 1800-924-5664.

