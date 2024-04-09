Man, 73, died after allegedly drowning in 'onsen' spa pool at Treasure at Tampines condominium

Artist impression of Treasure at Tampines condo where drowning accident happened (left) and hand of man in a generic swimming pool (Photos: Google/Treasure at Tampines and Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — A 73-year-old man died on Monday (8 April) after he allegedly drowned in a swimming pool at the Treasure at Tampines condominium located at 25 Tampines Lane.

The Singapore Police Force and the Singapore Civil Defence Force told Yahoo Southeast Asia they received a call for assistance for a suspected drowning case at about 10.25am on Monday. A man's body was later retrieved from the swimming pool.

Police said the man was conveyed unconscious to Changi General Hospital, where he subsequently passed away. Preliminary investigations do not suspect foul play.

According to The Straits Times, the incident occured at the condominium's "onsen" spa pool which usually has heated water. "Onsen" is the Japanese word for hot spring.

The English daily broadsheet reported that news of the incident had spread on various Telegram groups on Monday. A Telegram user said that the pool, with a depth of 0.9 metres, was closed after the incident and the water was drained out.

According to EdgeProp Singapore, the condo was completed in 2023.

