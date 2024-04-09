Google Street view of Mustafa Centre where sex offence allegedly happened (left) and man touching a woman inappropriately (Photos: Google and Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — A 36-year-old man suspected of molest at Mustafa Centre has been arrested, while a 25-year-old man also was held in relation to two cases of sexual exposure in Woodlands. Both arrests took place on Sunday (7 April).

In the first incident, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance that a woman was allegedly molested by a man at Mustafa Centre on Sunday at about 9.15pm. He had allegedly touched the woman inappropriately a few times while standing behind her.

The man was subsequently detained by security officers and arrested at the scene. He will be charged in court on Tuesday with the offence of outrage of modesty.

If convicted, he could face a jail term of up to three years, a fine, caning, or any combination of punishments.

Man allegedly exposed genitals to two women in Woodlands

In the second incident, a 25-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in two cases of sexual exposure.

The police said it received two reports that the man had allegedly exposed his genitals to two women along Woodlands Circle and Woodlands Drive 73 on Sunday.

Officers from Woodlands Police Division identified the man and arrested him within six hours through follow-up investigations, and with the aid of images from police cameras.

The man will also be charged in court on Tuesday with the offence of sexual exposure. He could face a jail term of up to one year, a fine, or both.

"The police will deal with sexual offenders who threaten the personal safety of others in the community, and offenders will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law," said the police.

Members of the public are also urged by the police to remain vigilant, and to report the matter immediately if they witness an incident of molestation, or are aware of someone being a victim of molest.

Do you have a story tip? Email: sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Also check out our Southeast Asia, Food, and Gaming channels on YouTube.