Man, 24, arrested for alleged attempt to rob supermarket in Chua Chu Kang, using metal rod to threaten a cashier

U Stars Supermarket at Choa Chu Kang Avenue 7 (left), where an attempted robbery allegedly happened by a man using a metal rod (right). (PHOTOS: Google/SPF)

SINGAPORE — A 24-year-old man was arrested on Sunday (14 April) after an alleged supermarket robbery attempt in Choa Chu Kang.

The Singapore Police Force said in a news release that it was alerted to the incident at about 3.15am. Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had allegedly walked into a supermarket along Choa Chu Kang Avenue 7 with a metal rod. He then placed the rod on the cashier's neck and demanded money.

"The cashier did not accede to the demand and the man left the supermarket. No injuries were reported," said the police.

Jurong Police Division officers identified the man after ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras. He was arrested within two hours of the police report, and a metal rod was seized as a case exhibit.

He will be charged in court on Monday with attempted robbery. If convicted, he faces a jail term between two and seven years, and at least six strokes of the cane.

According to Google Maps, there is a 24-hour U Stars Supermarket along Choa Chu Kang Avenue 7.

