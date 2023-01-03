Man charged over molest of woman in Siloso Beach toilet on New Year's Day: report

A man was arrested on New Year's Day for molesting a woman after trespassing a women's toilet at Siloso Beach. (PHOTOS: Getty Images/Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — A man was charged on Monday (2 January) with molesting a woman after he had trespassed into a women's toilet in Sentosa.

CNA reported that Subramanian Muralimanogarjoshi, 25, was charged with one count each of criminal trespass and outrage of modesty with wrongful restraint.

According to the charge sheets, the India national had trespassed into a women's toilet at Siloso Beach at about 2.55am on New Year's Day, with the intention of committing an offence.

He allegedly pushed a woman into a cubicle, locked the door and groped her breasts.

CNA said the police were alerted to the incident about half an hour later, and Subramaniam was identified and arrested within two hours.

The case was adjourned to 30 January. If convicted of outrage of modesty with wrongful restraint, Subramaniam could be jailed for three to 10 years and caned. For criminal trespass, he could be jailed for up to three months and/or fined up to $1,500.

Do you have a story tip? Email: sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Also check out our Southeast Asia, Food, and Gaming channels on YouTube.