63-year-old man dead after allegedly falling from Marina Bay Sands on Monday evening

A 63-year-old man found dead at Marina Bay Sands hotel. According to 8World News, he is believed to have fallen from the building. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — A 63-year-old man was found dead at the foot of Marina Bay Sands (MBS) hotel on Monday (11 March). Local media reported that an MBS spokesperson confirmed the discovery of the man's body at around 7.50pm.

The Singapore Police Force told 8World News they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at Bayfront Avenue at around 7.55pm the same day. According to the report from 8World, it is believed that the man died after falling from the hotel.

Police officers found the man lying unconscious and pronounced him dead at the scene. Preliminary investigations by the police have ruled out homicide as a cause of death, 8World reported.

An MBS spokesperson also said that they are assisting with investigations.

According to 8World, an eyewitness saw several police officers setting up a blue tent and barricades at the first-floor exit of MBS' Tower 3. A post in the Professional PHV Drivers Singapore: Grab, Gojek, Tada and Ryde Facebook group at 9.45pm on Monday also advised the public to avoid the MBS area.

Yahoo Southeast Asia has reached out to MBS and police for more details.

If you have thoughts of suicide or are feeling distressed, you can call the Samaritans of Singapore's 24-hour hotline at 1767. You can also email pat@sos.org.sg.

Do you have a story tip? Email: sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Also check out our Southeast Asia, Food, and Gaming channels on YouTube.