Man jailed 40 weeks for smuggling 13 dogs and cats into Singapore; 5 of the dogs died

SINGAPORE — A carpenter was caught at Woodlands Checkpoint attempting to smuggle 10 puppies and three kittens from Malaysia into Singapore in August this year.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that Wong, 25, had hidden these animals in a modified compartment beneath the rear passenger seat of his vehicle. One of the kittens was discovered inside a nylon bag. Five of the dogs had also died within two weeks due to bacterial pneumonia, which caused breathing difficulties.

On Wednesday (1 November), Wong Cai Long was sentenced to 40 weeks' jail after pleading guilty to 10 charges.

Five of these charges were for importing animals without a license, while the other five were for failing to ensure the animals' well-being during transportation, leading to their unnecessary suffering.

An additional 16 similar charges were considered during his sentencing.

Carpenter's bid to clear RM$7,000 debt

Wong had agreed to smuggle the animals into Singapore to repay a debt. He had borrowed RM$7,000 (S$2,000) from an unlicensed moneylender in Malaysia, referred to as "Boss," in April 2023.

Unable to repay the debt, he was instructed by Boss to smuggle animals into Singapore. Wong was promised $40 for each successfully-smuggled animal, which would be used to offset his debt.

ST reported that Wong claimed to have successfully smuggled 12 animals into Singapore on two previous occasions before his arrest.

Before each smuggling operation, Boss would contact Wong, provide him with a set of vehicle keys, and specify the delivery location in Singapore.

Wong would collect the vehicle in Johor Bahru, with the animals concealed in the modified compartment. After crossing Woodlands Checkpoint and entering Singapore, he would deliver the animals to two unidentified Chinese men.

On 15 August this year, Boss instructed Wong to pick up a Malaysia-registered vehicle near KSL Mall in Johor Bahru and provided a set of keys. Wong was informed that 13 animals were hidden in the modified compartment under the rear passenger seat and were to be delivered to Block 401F Fernvale Lane.

During a routine inspection at Woodlands Checkpoint at 12.15pm that day, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority officers discovered the 13 animals in the concealed compartment.

Transportation conditions exacerbated animal suffering

National Parks Board prosecutor Shafiuddin Ong said that the method of transporting the animals caused them unnecessary suffering, reported ST.

Swab samples taken at the quarantine centre showed that all 13 animals tested positive for highly contagious viruses, transmitted through faecal-oral contact, causing gastrointestinal diseases in dogs and cats.

The cramped and poorly-ventilated vehicle compartment likely facilitated the spread of these viruses. The confined conditions and close proximity to other animals also posed risks of injury due to jostling.

The 13 animals were sent to the AVS Animal Quarantine Centre for microchipping, physical examination, and quarantine. One of the puppies, a three-month-old white Pomeranian, died four days after being found.

