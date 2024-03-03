The MSC will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from 28 June to 14 July, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

More excitement is building up in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) scene as they expand to other regions for this year’s Mid-Season Cup (MSC).

Formerly known as the Mobile Legends: Southeast Asia Cup, MSC 2024 was rebranded into the Mid-Season Cup as the competition will now feature teams from regions outside of Southeast Asia.

The MSC will run from 28 June to 14 July 2024 and will be set in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Among the plans unveiled are the introduction of a Wild Card stage and a whopping US$3,000,000 prize pool, wherein the tournament winner will be taking home US$1,000,000, one-third of the entire prize pool.

The US $3,000.000 prize pool is a "one-off" reward for all teams and players to celebrate Moonton's partnership with EWC, and its expansion to other regions. (Photo: MOONTON)

The announced prize pool will serve as a “one-off reward” for all teams and players to celebrate MLBB’s partnership with the Esports World Cup (EWC), marking a significant step as they expand their presence beyond Southeast Asia.

The distribution of the MSC 2024 prize pool will be as follows:

US$1,000,000 – Champion

US$500,000 – 2nd place

US$200,000 – 3rd to 4th place

US$100,000 – 5th to 8th place

US$56,000 – 9th to 16th place

US$36,000 – 17th to 23rd place

MSC to officially debut the Wild Card Stage

Eight teams from China, EECA, Latin America, Malaysia, the Mekong Region, Mongolia, South Asia, and Turkey will be competing for a slot at the MSC Main Stage. (Photo: MOONTON)

On top of the huge prize pool, this year’s upcoming MSC will provide an opportunity for eight additional teams to compete for a coveted slot in the main stage of MSC 2024, set to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The winning team from the MSC 2024 Wild Card stage will progress to the Main Stage, joining 15 other participating teams in the pursuit of the championship title.

Watch for further updates on the official tournament format and ticketing details, which will be made available through Esports World Cup via esportsworldcup.com and MOONTON Games via moonton.com.

Anna is a freelance writer and photographer. She is a gamer who loves RPGs and platformers, and is a League of Legends geek. She's also a food enthusiast who loves a good cup of black coffee.

