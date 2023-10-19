MOM to step up checks after manufacturing sector tops workplace injuries in H1 2023

The primary causes of workplace injuries in food manufacturing were machinery incidents, slips, trips, falls, and exposure to extreme temperatures, according to MOM. (PHOTO: MOM)

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Manpower has said it will step up checks in the manufacturing industry, after the sector recorded the highest number of fatal and major workplace injuries in the first half of 2023.

According to the Workplace Safety and Health Report for the first half of this year, the manufacturing sector accounted for 88 such incidents, out of 325.

Food manufacturing remained the second-highest sub-sector contributor in H1 of 2023 with 18 cases reported. It was the top contributor in the second half of 2022 with 26 incidents.

According to a Facebook post on Thursday (19 October) by the MOM, the primary causes of workplace injuries in food manufacturing were machinery incidents, slips, trips, falls, and exposure to extreme temperatures, the ministry said.

In response to these safety concerns, the MOM issued a total of one Stop Work Order, and 21 composition fines amounting to $31,300, among other actions.

These were taken following the discovery of 1,045 contraventions, uncovered over 450 inspections in food manufacturing companies conducted by the MOM between January and June of this year.

Addressing safety gaps in food manufacturing

According to the MOM, these inspections revealed shortcomings in basic safety measures — such as the guarded machine openings, safe routes for access and egress in work areas, and guardrails to prevent falls.

"The lack of such measures posed the risk of serious injuries to workers," said Sebastian Tan, MOM's director of the Occupational Safety and Health Inspectorate.

The MOM expanded the Demerit Point System (DPS) to the manufacturing sector in October.

Under this DPS system, companies can receive demerit points for violating the Workplace Safety and Health Act, with the severity of the breach determining the number of points issued.

The MOM's resolve in this matter was further made clear by Tan, who said that it would be stepping up checks in the sector.

"The Ministry will not hesitate to take action against errant companies and individuals who continue to flout safety regulations," Tan added.

To strengthen this initiative, the ministry urged members of the public to actively report unsafe practices.

This can be done by informing their supervisors or directly reaching out to the MOM through the SnapSAFE platform.

