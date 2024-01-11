'Mother and baby' pangolin pair spotted crossing the road in Singapore; smaller pangolin clinging on to adult's tail captures netizens' hearts
Netizens say that the Facebook user who captured the scene was lucky to see the rare sight.
SINGAPORE — There’s nothing unusual about seeing a mother and child pair crossing the road. However, what Francis Poh spotted was a pangolin baby clinging on to an adult pangolin’s tail as the duo navigated the roads of Singapore, as shared on the Facebook group, Singapore Wildlife Sightings.
Poh was nearing his home in his car when he spotted two pangolins in the middle of the road at 1am on Tuesday (9 Jan).
He told Yahoo Southeast Asia that the pair was halfway across the road and he immediately stopped his car at the side as he wanted to guide the pangolins to safety. He added that this was the first time that he had spotted pangolins in this area.
Online users hope 'cute' pangolins are safe
Most users who saw Poh’s post expressed that the pangolins looked cute and hoped that the duo were safe. One user expressed concern about the location of the pangolins exposed, pointing out: “Please do not reveal location. To prevent poachers.”
In Singapore, it is illegal under the Wildlife Act to remove wild animals, including pangolins, from the wild. Pangolins found in nature reserves and other areas managed by the National Parks Board (NParks). Pangolins are protected species under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Flora and Fauna (CITES), of which Singapore is a signatory.
There is also a total trade ban on wild pangolins under the Endangered Species (Import and Export) Act, and pangolin scales and meat found in shipments entering Singapore are also seized.
Pangolin meat is considered to be a luxury product in consumer markets in Asia, especially China and Vietnam, while their scales are typically used as an ingredient in traditional Asian medicines, despite the absence of evidence about its purported medical benefit.
On Wednesday (10 Jan), a Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) regular had admitted to picking up a pregnant pangolin from a park connector along Yio Chu Kang and selling it for $1,400. CNA reported that 21-year-old Damien Tan had kept the pangolin at home for a few days before offering it for sale on Telegram.
NParks advises members of the public to leave any wild pangolins alone if they are spotted in public. As the animal are shy and will not attack, you should not touch, chase or corner them, says NParks.
