Motorcyclist, 45, dies from injuries after crashing into lorry in Tuas, 25-year-old driver arrested

Screen grabs from video of Tuas road accident on 25 March 2024 (Photos: Facebook/SG Road Vigilante - SGRV)

SINGAPORE — A 45-year-old man died after his motorcycle crashed into a lorry at the junction of Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim and Tuas West Road on Monday (25 March) morning.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were both alerted to the traffic accident at about 7.30am.

The unconscious motorcyclist was conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. He subsequently died from his injuries, said the police.

The lorry driver, a 25-year-old man, was arrested for dangerous driving causing death. Police investigations are ongoing.

In a video posted on SG Road Vigilante Facebook group on Monday afternoon, a lorry was seen driving forward although the traffic light appeared to be red. It then came to a sudden stop in the middle of the traffic junction.

A motorcycle then came from the right of the frame and crashed into the lorry. Both the motorcycle and rider were thrown from the impact onto the nearby grass patch and traffic light.

Debris could be seen flying from the motorcycle, and onto the road and nearby pedestrian crossing.

Fatal traffic accidents claimed 136 lives in Singapore last year, a 25.9 per cent increase from 108 deaths recorded in 2022. Half of all road fatalities were attributed to motorcyclists and pillion riders.

