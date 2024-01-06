From Warwick to Ambessa Medarda, there are a ton of things Riot teased regarding Arcane Season 2. (Photo: Riot Games, Studio Fortiche)

It’s been a while since we’ve heard something about Arcane, the League of Legends (LoL) animated series on Netflix. However, this year, LoL developer Riot Games has confirmed that Season 2 of the critically acclaimed series will be released in November.

A 45-second clip of Arcane Season 2’s first look was released on YouTube and social media on Saturday (6 January). In the video, ominous breathing reminiscent of a growling creature accompanies the sight of someone restrained, their arms entwined with tubes and bandages.

The scene then shifts to a blurred frame of Singed, as if awakening from unconsciousness. The transition unfolds into a display of more tubes and instruments containing blood and other fluids.

As the same arm, with bandages and tubes, delicately closes a locket, viewers deduce its connection to Singed. Then we are left with a cliffhanger for a grand reveal: a massive humanoid figure, likely Warwick, suspended with tubes, accompanied by glowing green lights in select instruments.

While all these are loaded with so many references to the LoL lore and what we can expect from the series, there are other things players and fans can look forward to.

Ambessa Medarda to arrive at the Summoner’s Rift

One of the characters from Season 1, Ambessa Medarda, will join the game’s huge roster of champions soon after Arcane Season 2’s release.

Ambessa Medarda is a Noxian warlord and stateswoman and the mother of Mel Medarda, who is a Piltovan council member and one of the pivotal characters of Season 1.

She first appeared in episode eight of season 1, with her trademark cruel Noxian demeanour. Throughout the season, we saw how clearly she loved power above all else, like all Noxians, although she would "set the world ablaze to protect [her] family."

Ambessa Medarda, the cruel Noxian mother of Mel Medarda,is set to join the Summoner's Rift. (Photo: Riot Games, Studio Fortiche)

She also played a role in manipulating Jayce to engage the undercity in war using Hextech technology, and later on revealed to Mel about the impending conflict at Noxus.

With the strong face of a general and an attitude hungry for blood and war, I clearly recalled saying to myself back then that Ambessa was quite the character and that she belonged to the Summoner’s Rift.

And with Riot revealing that she will indeed join the roster, we can only surmise that she will once again play an important role in Arcane Season 2.

Game updates related to Arcane to arrive closer to season 2 release

It seems like Riot is going to make Season 2 a more game-related affair this time around (on top of skins, backgrounds, and a few emotes).

As the release date of the new season approaches, players can expect “Arcane-inspired gameplay,” an in-game update to an existing champion who is part of the show, and new skins to arrive.

There’s a lot that we can theorise regarding “Arcane-inspired gameplay.” For one, Riot has planned to release a new game mode later this year, so this game mode could be related to that.

It’s also possible that this may involve a special event (PvE, please?) that will allow players to enjoy together with their friends—since Riot has also mentioned that the new game mode will be “more relaxed”. For now, we can only guess and hope they deliver.

As for the “beloved champion in the show,” who will get an update to “better match their depiction in the show,” there are a couple we could think of: Singed or Viktor.

With these early revelations, the excitement for Season 2 will only continue to build up from here. We also have to take note that everything in Arcane is now considered canon to the rebooted lore, so there are plenty more things everyone has to watch out for in November.

