New Jurong Town Hall Bus Interchange to open on 26 November

New Jurong Town Hall Bus Interchange to open 26 November (Photo: LTA)

SINGAPORE — The new Jurong Town Hall Bus Interchange is slated to open on 26 November (Sunday), and will provide more bus services to cater to future developments in the Jurong area.

In a news release on Friday (3 November), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced that the new bus interchange will be located along Venture Drive and managed by Tower Transit Singapore.

It will be connected to Jurong East MRT station and Jurong East Bus Interchange via a fully-sheltered route, with covered linkways and a pedestrian overhead bridge being built.

To enhance bus operations, the existing Venture Drive will be extended to connect Jurong East Street 11 with Jurong Gateway Road, and is expected to be ready for public use this month.

New bus service and route adjustments for two services

A new bus service No.870 will be introduced to connect residents in Tengah new town to key amenities in Jurong East Town Centre. Its route will encompass areas like Jurong East Central, and Bukit Batok West Avenues 3 and 6.

Bus No.78, which currently visits bus stops along Jurong Gateway Road, will be extended along Jurong Gateway Road and Venture Drive to operate out of the new bus interchange.

Bus 160 will have a revised route to include Jurong Gateway Road and Venture Drive, before terminating at Jurong Town Hall Bus Interchange. It will no longer operate from Jurong East Bus Interchange.

The route changes, along with the introduction of service 870, will take effect on 26 November. Bus operators, with support from LTA, will monitor the situation closely and make any necessary adjustments to ensure smooth bus journeys for commuters.

Information on the new bus service and bus route changes will be available at all relevant bus stops, bus interchanges, and LTA’s website. Commuters may approach staff from the relevant bus operators for assistance.

Jurong Town Hall Bus Interchange location map (Photo: LTA)

More inclusive and family-friendly facilities

Designed to be more accessible for families with young children and seniors, and those with mobility challenges, the Jurong Town Hall Bus Interchange will feature barrier-free access at entrances, and a dedicated priority queue zone with seats at all boarding berths.

Story continues

Other facilities include wheelchair-accessible toilets and changing room, a baby-care room for parents, and a commuter-care room for those who might require a quiet and calming space.

The facilities will have auto-sliding doors operated by touchless sensors. The baby care and wheelchair accessible changing rooms will also be equipped with audio cues to alert when the doors are opening and closing.

New staff amenities include dedicated staff toilets, a cleaner’s room and a staff lounge.

Inclusive and family-friendly facilities at new Jurong Town Hall Bus Interchange (Photos: Land Transport Authority/Facebook)

