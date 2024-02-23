Outdoor adventure education sites to be consolidated into 4 locations, accommodating 100,000 students from 2032

Ministry of Education announces plans to consolidate eight outdoor adventure education sites into four locations, aiming to enhance outdoor education opportunities for students. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — To accommodate the camping needs of some 100,000 students annually participating in cohort camps and uniformed group programmes, the Ministry of Education (MOE) has unveiled plans to consolidate eight outdoor adventure education sites into four locations by 2032.

This move aims to enhance outdoor education for students across all schools, enabling them to conduct upper primary and lower secondary cohort camps at these sites.

In a media release on Friday (23 February), MOE said, "This will enhance the capacity and quality of outdoor education, which contributes significantly to the holistic development of students, particularly in competencies and values like resilience, responsibility and adaptability."

Consolidation move addresses school camping needs

Currently existing outdoor adventure learning centres (OALCs) and campsites fulfil only around 60 per cent of schools' camping requirements. The remaining 40 per cent is met through camps held at external locations or within school premises, some of which may not be purpose-built for outdoor education.

Under the new plan, the four consolidated locations will include the existing Dairy Farm OALC, along with two new OALCs slated for construction in Mandai and Sembawang. The specific site for a third new OALC is being studied in consultation with other government agencies, with details to be disclosed when ready.

MOE added that the existing facilities at Changi Coast, Jalan Bahtera, Labrador, and various campsites utilised by organisations including the Singapore Scout Association, Girl Guides Singapore, Red Cross Youth, and the Boys' and Girls' Brigade will be returned to the city-state to support Singapore's longer-term land use and development needs. This will happen once the new centres become operational.

Currently, only 60 per cent of schools' camping needs are met by existing facilities, with the remainder fulfilled through external or within school premises. (PHOTO: MOE)

Features of the new outdoor adventure learning centres

Meanwhile, the new centres will prioritise sustainability and safety, using the surrounding green and blue corridors to offer journey-based expeditions. This approach aims to cultivate a greater affinity to nature, develop ruggedness, and promote learning about sustainable living.

The Mandai OALC, for example, will be situated on the current site occupied by the Mandai Executive Golf Course at Upper Seletar Reservoir following the expiration of its tenancy. This location offers the potential for students to engage in water activities and facilitates larger-scale camps by the Uniformed Groups.

Similarly, the Sembawang OALC will be established near PAssion WaVe @ Sembawang. This centre will be equipped to support water activities such as kayaking and outrigger canoeing. It will also provide opportunities for the uniformed groups to participate in land and sea expeditions.

Environmental impact assessments for the Mandai and Sembawang OALCs are expected to begin in 2025, guiding the precise site selection and development process. For the preliminary phase, MOE has engaged with nature groups like the Nature Society (Singapore) and Singapore Youth Voices for Biodiversity.

"We will also continue to engage and, where possible, incorporate public feedback from stakeholders in the vicinity of the new OALC," MOE added.

The Mandai Outdoor Adventure Learning Centre (OALC) will be established at the Mandai Executive Golf Course site, situated by Upper Seletar Reservoir after the expiration of its tenancy. (PHOTO: MOE)

