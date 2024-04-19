Police officers in protective gear are seen in a TikTok video posted by user zailia7276, showcasing the moment when officers used an electric saw to breach a unit's main gate, emitting sparks. Following the breach, officers with riot shields entered the unit. (PHOTO: zailia7276/TikTok)

SINGAPORE — A 59-year-old man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act on Wednesday (17 April) after he locked himself in his Lengkok Bahru flat. Fearing that he might put himself in danger, police officers broke into the unit.

The police told Yahoo Southeast Asia on Friday (19 April) that it received a call for assistance at Block 57 Lengkok Bahru around 7.50am on Wednesday. Upon arrival, it was established that the man had locked himself in his residential unit.

The police added, "As it was assessed that the man might pose a danger to himself, officers from the Special Operations Command, Crisis Negotiation Unit, and Singapore Civil Defence Force responded to the incident."

Man apprehended under Mental Health Act and under drug investigation

Entry into the unit was gained around 10.50am, with no reported injuries. The police said the man was taken in under Section 7(1) of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act 2008.

This act allows for the admission, detention, care, and treatment of mentally disordered persons in designated psychiatric institutions.

Amendments to the Act passed in Parliament on 2 April empower police officers to apprehend individuals with a mental disorder if they reasonably believe that the person is likely to pose a danger to themselves or others. These changes also grant officers the authority to search and restrain such individuals.

The man is also under investigation by the Central Narcotics Bureau for a drug-related offence, according to the police.

A video posted on TikTok by user zailia7276 on Thursday showed several police officers in black body armour and armed with rifles standing outside the unit.

Two officers used an electric saw to breach the unit's main gate, resulting in sparks. After the gate was opened, several officers holding riot shields entered the unit.

