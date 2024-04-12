Photos of road accident at the junction of Tampines North Drive 1 and Drive 2 on morning of 12 April 2024 (Photos: Facebook/Singapore roads accident.com新加坡公路意外网页)

SINGAPORE — One person was taken to hospital after an accident between a police vehicle and a car in Tampines. Photos posted on the Facebook group Singapore roads accident.com on Friday (12 April) showed a traffic collision between a police car and a black car.

From the photos, the bonnet of the police car appeared to be damaged. Two police officers in yellow jackets could also be seen at the scene.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed with Yahoo Southeast Asia that it was alerted to a road traffic accident at the junction of Tampines North Drive 1 and Tampines North Drive 2 at about 10.35am on Friday (12 April).

One person was conveyed to Changi General Hospital, said the SCDF.

Yahoo has reached out to the Singapore Police Force (SPF) for further details about this incident.

