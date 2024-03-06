Police investigating posters alleging that NTU is using school fees to support Israel amid the Gaza war

Police investigate posters found in Nanyang Technological University (NTU) alleging support for Israel in Gaza conflict. (PHOTO: Reddit)

SINGAPORE — The police have confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing after posters were allegedly found in the toilets of Nanyang Technological University (NTU) alleging that the university is using school fees to support Israel in the conflict in Gaza.

According to a Reddit post on Sunday (3 March), the posters were allegedly discovered during NTU's Open House event on Saturday, featuring a headline saying, "Applying to NTU? Your school fees is funding the genocide in Palestine."

The poster goes on to detail several ways in which NTU is purportedly funding Israel, including through its collaboration with the French multinational company Thales.

Claims of involvement in Israel-Hamas conflict

Thales, known for its work in aerospace, defence, transportation, and security, has a joint research laboratory with NTU and the French National Centre for Scientific Research.

According to the posters, Thales allegedly has connections with Israeli Aerospace Industries and Elbit, both of which are Israeli military technology companies. The posters also claim that weapons from these companies have been used in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

An NTU spokesperson told Yahoo Southeast Asia that the posters "were not authorised, and were removed by campus security".

"A police report has also been made," added the spokesperson.

Alleged discovery of posters during NTU's Open House event, claiming school fees fund Palestine genocide, according to a Reddit post on Sunday. (PHOTO: Reddit/EverySink)

