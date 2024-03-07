Singapore Police issue safety advisory for the upcoming Geylang Serai Ramadan bazaar, cautioning against wearing excessive gold jewelry or carrying large amounts of cash. (PHOTO: Zakaria Zainal/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The Singapore police have strongly advised visitors to the Geylang Serai Ramadan bazaar against wearing excessive amounts of gold jewellery or carrying a large amount of cash ahead of the bazaar's opening on Friday (8 March).

This caution comes in anticipation of the large crowds expected, especially on weekends leading up to Hari Raya Puasa on 10 April.

In a media release on Thursday (7 March), the police also said that heavy traffic is expected along Changi Road and Sims Avenue; motorists are urged to steer clear of these areas. Strict enforcement against illegal parking will be taken, the police added.

The police also stress the importance of remaining vigilant against potential crimes, with attendees strongly advised against leaving personal belongings unattended in public spaces. Individuals are also urged to avoid distractions caused by strangers.

Authorities also reminded attendees to keep their wallets secure by avoiding back pockets and instead opting to sling handbags in front of them, ensuring they are fastened or zipped at all times.

Precautions against outrage of modesty at Geylang Serai bazaar

To safeguard against incidents of outrage of modesty, the public is urged to remain alert to their surroundings. If individuals encounter someone standing or sitting exceptionally close, they are advised to move away whenever possible.

Should attendees suspect they are being followed, the police recommend staying calm and either seeking refuge in a crowded area, or contacting the authorities for assistance. It is also advised to stay in the company of friends or move around in groups, particularly in crowded environments.

In the event of molestation, individuals are urged to call for help immediately by either shouting or seeking assistance from nearby individuals to increase chances of apprehending the culprit. Call '999' as soon as possible, the police added.

As the festive season approaches, the public is also reminded to be cautious of online scams when making purchases or renting vehicles. The police added that utilising tools like the ScamShield App and enabling security features such as two-factor authentication are recommended to prevent falling victim to scams.

Warning against sparkler explosives

The police also warned against using sparkler explosives, noting the potential fire hazard, which can cause undue alarm to the public, as well as injuries and damage to property.

Individuals caught engaging in rash or negligent conduct involving dangerous or harmful substances may face prosecution in court.

If the act is deemed likely to cause harm, injury, or endanger human life, convicted offenders could face a maximum jail term of one year, a fine of up to $5,000, or both. In cases where the act results in harm to another person, convicted offenders may be subject to a jail term of up to three years, or a fine, or both.

