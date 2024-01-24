Preservation gets its first Imaginary character with 5-star Aventurine coming to Honkai: Star Rail in version 2.1

Honkai: Star Rail has revealed the Imaginary Preservation character Aventurine as the second 5-star character coming in version 2.1 in mid-March. (Photo: HoYoverse)

The stellar hype train for the upcoming release of Penacony in Honkai: Star Rail continues to go full-steam ahead as the second 5-star character coming in version 2.1 in mid-March has been revealed: Aventurine!

Aventurine wields the Imaginary element and follows the Path of Preservation, which makes him the first character with that element-Path combo in the game. As a Preservation character, his role will be to protect his teammates from enemy attacks by either creating shields like Gepard or another damage-reduction mechanic like Fu Xuan.

"Extraterrestrial Satellite Communication" Aventurine



"Go ahead, use me as you wish, even stab me in the back when you see fit. Exploitation and treachery are simply tools of the trade. But remember, I don't make deals that don't pay off... So, I hope you don't disappoint me."… pic.twitter.com/vrDLLILbcY — Honkai: Star Rail (@honkaistarrail) January 24, 2024

Aventurine will also be the second playable character hailing from the Interastral Peace Corporation (IPC), the largest and most influential organisation in Honkai: Star Rail that follows Qlipoth, the Aeon of Preservation. He is also a co-worker of Topaz, the first character from the IPC to join the playable roster (are all the IPC characters going to be named after crystals, HoYo?).

What to know about Aventurine

Just like Topaz, Aventurine is also a senior manager in the IPC Strategic Investment Department and one of the Ten Stonehearts. His cornerstone is the "Aventurine of stratagems", which likely relates to his possible role of taking charge of financial strategies within the Strategic Investment Department.

Aventurine is described as possessing "an air of frivolity", though his constant smile also makes it difficult for people to discern his true feelings.

Aventurine is also someone who doesn't shy away from taking huge risks. This defining quality of his even shows through how he earned his position within the IPC, which is by "wagering against fate itself" and viewing life as a "high-risk, high-return investment". Truly a relatable character for us gacha game players.

While Aventurine has yet to make an in-person appearance in the game, we did hear his voice during the 'Jolted Awake from a Winter Dream' Trailblaze Continuance Mission. He is expected to enter the spotlight in the Penacony arc as the representative for the IPC during the planet's festivities.

Aventurine will be voiced by Camden Sutkowski in the game's English dub, Kawanishi Kengo in the Japanese dub, Yang Chaoran in the Chinese dub, and Park Jun-won in the Korean dub.

Aventurine will be the second 5-star character making their debut in version 2.1 after the 5-star Lightning Nihility character Acheron. Judging by the order of release for their reveals, we can expect Acheron to be the featured 5-star in the first half of version 2.1 while Aventurine will take the spotlight in the second half.

With Penacony set to be released in Honkai: Star Rail version 2.0 on 6 February, we can expect Acheron and version 2.1 to arrive on 17 March. But while Acheron's release is still some time away, players can also look forward to the arrival of three new characters in Black Swan, Sparkle, and Misha in version 2.0.

Honkai: Star Rail also recently revealed the Ever-Flame Mansion as a new group of villains menacing Penacony and likely acting as the primary antagonists of the upcoming arc. While we don't know if they'll end up being playable, we are just as hype to see Duke Inferno and his 'children' Constance, Caterina, Dubra, and Akash take the spotlight!

Honkai: Star Rail is currently in version 1.6, which features three new characters in the 5-star Ice Harmony character Ruan Mei, the 5-star Imaginary Hunt character Dr. Ratio, and the 4-star Quantum Destruction character Xueyi. Dr. Ratio was also given to players for free at the start of the second half of this version.

