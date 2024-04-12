PUB investigating pipe burst at construction site near *Scape Shopping Mall, with water gushing several metres high

Screen grabs of pipe burst at *Scape shopping mall in Orchard Road on 11 April 2024 (Photos: Facebook/SG Road Vigilante - SGRV)

SINGAPORE — National water agency PUB is investigating a pipe leak at Orchard Road on Thursday (11 April) that saw water gushing out of a pipe at several metres high, .

According to The Straits Times (ST), PUB said that it was alerted at 2.15pm to the leak, which occurred on a NEWater pipeline at a construction site near the *Scape Shopping Mall. PUB's service crew was deployed, and the water supply to the pipe has since been turned off.

“Repair works are ongoing. PUB is investigating the cause of the leak,” PUB told ST.

Pipe burst at 2pm, isolated in half an hour

A *Scape spokesperson told ST that the pipe burst occurred at 2pm and was isolated at about 2.30pm. Operations at the mall and traffic in the area were not affected.

The spokesperson added that the construction site is part of upgrading works for *Scape, which due to finish this year. Renovation works are ongoing at the youth hangout.

In a video posted on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante - SGRV on Thursday at 6.58pm, water can be seen spurting out from behind a construction hoarding. The accompanying text in the Facebook post described the scene as “wild wild wet”, in reference to the Downtown East water park.

