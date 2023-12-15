Seven taxi drivers penalised for overcharging passengers at Marina Bay Sands and Changi Airport: LTA (Photos: Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — Seven taxi drivers have been prosecuted by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) for overcharging passengers at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) and Changi Airport between September and early December.

LTA said in a media release on Friday (15 December) that four of the drivers had succeeded in overcharging their passengers. The other three had demanded fares beyond the metered fare, but the passengers had declined the rides. The authority took enforcement action against all seven taxi drivers under Section 41(7) of the Public Transport Council Act 1987.

Of the four drivers who overcharged their passengers, two of them had collected fares surpassing $20 above the metered fare. In lieu of facing the charges in court, the two drivers will have to pay a $500 fine and be given 21 demerit points.

The other two drivers had overcharged fares not surpassing $20 above the meter fare from their passengers and, in lieu of facing the charges in court, they will have to pay a $500 fine and be given 12 demerit points.

The remaining three drivers whose passengers declined the rides were offered to compound their offences at $100. Upon compounding their offences, they will be further penalised with three demerit points.

Should any of the drivers not accept the offer of composition fines, LTA will proceed to charge them in court.

Under LTA’s vocational licence demerit points system, an accumulation of six demerit points or more would result in licence suspension, while amassing 21 demerit points or more would result in the licence being revoked.

Limousine service counter to be set up at MBS driveway

The incidents of overcharging of taxi passengers at MBS were reported by 8World last month, when drivers were observed quoting tourists fixed prices, instead of charging them according to the taxi meters.

LTA said in its media release that it has been working with MBS to enhance traffic circulation and manage its taxi queue, as more touting and overcharging incidents have been occurring.

A limousine service counter will be set up to provide the public with a premium service option, should they opt not to queue for a metered taxi.

LTA will also be stepping up enforcement efforts during the festive period, with frequent checks at high-traffic areas and potential hotspots. A circular has also been issued to urge taxi operators to reinforce awareness among drivers of the penalties for touting and overcharging.

"Such practices by a minority of drivers compromise the interests of passengers, and undermine the integrity and reputation of the point-to-point passenger transport industry," LTA said.

The public can report incidents of touting, overcharging or drivers refusing to use the taximeter to feedback@LTA.gov.sg, or through the Report Vehicle-Related Offences e-service on the One Motoring website. Information such as the vehicle’s registration plate number, date, time and a brief account of the incident should be provided where possible.

