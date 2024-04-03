Buona Vista MRT station on the Circle Line (Photo: Facebook/Chee Hong Tat)

SINGAPORE — Several Circle Line (CCL) stations will resume normal service from this Saturday (6 April 2024) due to early completion of rail expansion works more than a month ahead of schedule.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a Facebook post on Wednesday (3 April) that works to integrate Stage Six of the CCL - between HarbourFront and Marina Bay stations - with the existing train network were initially expected to conclude on 24 May.

"Thanks to the collective efforts by our engineers and operator to streamline and optimise work processes based on site conditions, as well as the additional resources put in by our contractors to support 24/7 operations, we could complete the track works in 77 days instead of 126 days as originally planned," said LTA.

Shuttle services since January

According to an LTA news release on 16 January, one platform each at Telok Blangah and HarbourFront stations have been closed temporarily since 20 January.

Since then, a shuttle train has been operating on the other platform between HarbourFront and Labrador Park stations at 10-minute intervals. CCL trains have also been turning around alternately at Kent Ridge and Labrador Park stations instead of HarbourFront station.

Affected commuters could also take a shuttle bus service between Kent Ridge and Harbourfront stations on weekdays from 6am to 10am, and 5pm to 9pm, within 10 to 15 minute intervals.

The final stage of CCL works will add three stops between HarbourFront and Marina Bay stations.

"With this, the completion of the Circle Line is well underway, and we can look forward to the opening of the last three stations - Keppel, Cantonment, and Prince Edward - by 2026," said transport minister Chee Hong Tat in a Facebook post.

