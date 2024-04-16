The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore warns against sharing personal information amid reports of phishing attempts related to Pope Francis's upcoming September visit. (PHOTO: REUTERS/Remo Casilli)

SINGAPORE — The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore has strongly advised the public not to share personal information with other websites or individuals claiming to offer tickets or information about Pope Francis's visit in September.

In an advisory issued on Monday (15 April), the Archdiocese said that they had received reports of individuals and groups attempting to phish and acquire personal information by misrepresenting themselves as being associated with the ticketing process for the Papal Mass.

They urge the public to stay vigilant and not fall victim to these scams. Once available, tickets for the Papal Mass will be free of charge.

Official sources for Pope Francis' visit to Singapore

The archdiocese said that the only legitimate sources for information related to Pope Francis' visit are the official websites listed below: www.popefrancis2024.sg, www.catholic.sg, www.mycatholic.sg, www.catholicnews.sg, and www.catholicfoundation.sg.

The archdiocese announced last Friday (12 April) that Pope Francis will visit Singapore from 11 to 13 September.

Details of the visit are still under discussion between the Singapore government, the Holy See, and local church officials.

More information regarding the papal visit will be "released progressively in due course," the Archdiocese added.

