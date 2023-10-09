Singapore urges citizens to avoid Gaza Strip and West Bank travel amid attacks

Palestinians search through the rubble of a house destroyed in Israeli strikes in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, October 8, 2023. (PHOTO: REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa)

SINGAPORE — Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has strongly urged Singaporeans to refrain from travelling to certain areas in the Middle East. Specifically, they are advised against all travel to the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and regions of Israel that share borders with the Gaza Strip, Lebanon and Syria.

Due to the ongoing conflict in the area, MFA recommended in a travel advisory on Sunday (8 October) that Singaporeans should also avoid non-essential travel to Israel.

The advisory is in response to the continuous exchange of rocket fire between Israel and the Gaza Strip.

On Saturday, the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a significant attack on Israel, resulting in casualties on both sides and escalating violence that poses a substantial threat to regional stability.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel is "at war" and called for mobilising army reserves.

Singapore issues travel guidelines amid attacks

Singapore has expressed strong condemnation for the rocket attacks and acts of terror originating from Gaza and has called for an immediate cessation of violence.

MFA's advisory said that Singaporeans in, or travelling to Israel and the Palestinian Territories, should exercise vigilance and closely monitor local developments. They should avoid areas prone to public disturbances and large gatherings, particularly the Old City and East Jerusalem, including Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount.

The ministry also advised that all necessary precautions for personal safety should be taken, including purchasing comprehensive travel and medical insurance. Singaporeans are also encouraged to register with the MFA electronically, enabling the ministry to contact them if necessary.

MFA added, "Singaporeans are also advised to stay in touch with your family and friends so that they know you are safe."

For those in need of consular assistance while in Israel or the Palestinian Territories, they can reach out to the Singapore Embassy in Tel Aviv or contact the MFA Duty Office, which operates 24 hours a day:

Embassy of the Republic of Singapore in Israel (Tel Aviv)

Address: 28 HaArba’a Street, South Tower (19th floor), Tel Aviv 6473926, Israel

Tel: +972-3-7289334

Fax: +972-3-7289340

Email: singemb_tlv@mfa.sg

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hours)

Tel: +65-63798800/8855

Fax: +65-64767302

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg

Israeli security stand in position on a road following a mass infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, near Sderot in southern Israel October 8, 2023. (PHOTO:REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

