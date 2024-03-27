A cargo ship is stuck under the part of the structure of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after the ship hit the bridge Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Baltimore, Md. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

SINGAPORE — The Singapore-flagged cargo vessel Dali, which crashed into Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge leading to its collapse, had underwent and passed two separate foreign port state inspections in June and September last year, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said.

In a media release on Thursday (27 March), the MPA said that based on records, the vessel's required classification society and statutory certificates covering its structural integrity and functionality of its equipment were valid at the time of the incident.

"Classification societies are generally authorised by a flag administration to monitor compliance to technical standards and the applicable regulations by vessels registered under its flag," the MPA said. The Dali was flagged with Singapore from October 2016 and classed by classification society ClassNK.

The MPA also said that a faulty monitor gauge for fuel pressure was rectified before the ship departed the port during the June 2023 inspection. Its next classification and statutory surveys are due in June 2024, the authority added.

Vessel had a "complete blackout": reports

The vessel, which was en route to Colombo, Sri Lanka, crashed into the Key Bridge at 1.28am ET. According to The New York Times, the vessel had a "complete blackout" that caused the power to the engine and navigation to fail.

CNN reported that according to their video analysis, the ship's lights had flickered and it had altered its course, veering towards one of the pillars which held up the bridge shortly before impact.

Synergy Marine Pte Ltd, which manages the vessel, reported to the MPA that just prior to the incident, the Dali had "experienced momentary loss of propulsion".

"As a result, it was unable to maintain the desired heading and collided with the Francis Scott Key bridge," the MPA said.

MPA investigators travelling to Baltimore

The MPA also said that it had contacted the United States Coast Guard (USGC) Headquarters and the Office of Marine Safety, National Transportation Safety Board, and offered its assistance as the flag administration to support the investigations.

MPA investigators were also travelling to Baltimore, together with investigators from the Transport Safety Investigation Bureau.

According to the MPA, the vessel is currently holding onto its position at the site of the collision, and is in a stable condition.

"All 22 crew members are safe and accounted for," the MPA said.

Rescue efforts for six people missing after the bridge collapsed were suspended by US officials late on Wednesday. The six were working on the bridge when it collapsed into the Patapsco River, and are presumed dead.

