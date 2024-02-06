Singapore Parliament: Workplace racism allegations in police force will be investigated as disciplinary breaches, says Shanmugam

Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam addresses SPF's policy on addressing racial incidents within the force during parliament on Tuesday (6 February).(PHOTO: MCI/YouTubeScreengrab)

SINGAPORE— The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has reviewed its policy regarding cases involving racial slurs or casual racism among its officer, with Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam saying in Parliament on Tuesday (6 February) that such cases will be investigated as "possible misconduct" and considered "a disciplinary breach".

This will ensure that all such incidents are documented, with disciplinary measures to follow. Officers involved will also be closely monitored for subsequent behaviour.

Shanmugam made these comments during his ministerial statement on the death of Sergeant Uvaraja Gopal in July last year. The 35-year-old was found unconscious at the foot of a Housing Board block in Yishun and subsequently pronounced dead at the hospital.

In a now-removed Facebook post, Uvaraja - who had served as a police officer for over a decade, most recently with the Ang Mo Kio Police Division - alleged that he had been bullied by his superiors and faced ethnic slurs from his colleagues. He also accused some officers of misconduct, suggesting that such actions were covered up.

Uvaraja also claimed unfair treatment in performance appraisals and felt ostracised at work. SPF later revealed that he had made similar allegations in 2015, but they were investigated and found to be unsubstantiated.

AGC said no further actions needed

Following the death of Uvaraja, Shanmugam had asked another investigation by the SPF, with the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) reviewing the findings. This investigation involved interviewing witnesses, including current and former officers, and reviewing past documentation and records.

On Tuesday, the minister said that the AGC had reviewed the latest investigation's findings and concluded that no further actions were needed. While the investigation found some of Uvaraja's allegations to be true, leading to disciplinary actions against the involved officers. Shanmugam also stated that other allegations were found to be false.

Uvaraja's family has been informed in detail about the contents of the ministerial statement. Shanmugam said that they "know and understand why we have to set out the facts".

"A full investigation is important. If there is wrongdoing, it must be dealt with and errant officers must be taken to task. If we do not do so, over time, the public will lose trust in the police," he added.

"However, if the allegations are unfounded, the facts must be set out and we must defend the police publicly, robustly."

Racially inappropriate allegations language used by officers

In Uvaraja's now-removed Facebook post, he claimed he was subjected to mistreatment and harassment by his superiors and colleagues, which included instances of racially-inappropriate language directed towards him.

In 2015, he filed a complaint regarding this matter, and upon conducting internal investigations, it was found that the officers involved were conversing with one another, and not specifically directed towards or aimed at Uvaraja. Nevertheless, Shanmugam emphasised that such remarks were "not acceptable at all.”

"It doesn’t matter whether they were directed at Uvaraja or they were not directed at Uvaraja. They were and are not acceptable, period. Uvaraja’s superiors made that clear to the team that such language cannot be used even as a joke," the minister said.

"The officer who made the remark apologised to Uvaraja immediately in front of the whole team. If he had not apologised, he would have been made to do so. Disciplinary action would also have been taken against him.”

Uvaraja’s superiors “continued to monitor the situation” to prevent further recurrences. Uvaraja was also updated on the outcome and turned down his deputy commander’s suggestion that he lodge an official complaint.

Shanmugam shared that the police conducted a review of their policies and has a framework for approaching such cases. They will investigate incidents involving racial slurs or casual racism as possible misconduct and a disciplinary breach. This approach will ensure that there is a record of such incidents and that the officer responsible will face disciplinary action, with their subsequent behaviour closely monitored.

Shanmugam added that the police will “continue to engage officers, shape culture, and engage in frank discussions” on such issues around racial slurs or casual racism, through platforms like the annual ethics seminar.

